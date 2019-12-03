Missouri sex offender pleads guilty to child pornography

A Springfield, Missouri, man with a prior conviction for transporting child pornography pleaded guilty in federal court to another child pornography offense.

David Todd Beresky, 42, pleaded guilty before U.S. Chief Magistrate Judge David P. Rush to possessing child pornography. Beresky remains in federal custody.

At the time of the offense, Beresky was on supervised release following his incarceration for a 2005 federal conviction of transporting child pornography. His probation officer learned he was working as a pizza delivery driver, which was not permitted. Beresky’s probation officer confronted him at work and inspected his cell phone.

Beresky’s cell phone contained multiple images of child pornography. Beresky’s web history also showed multiple websites to forums where child pornography was shared.

Under federal statutes, Beresky is subject to a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in federal prison without parole, up to a sentence of 20 years in federal prison without parole. The maximum statutory sentence is prescribed by Congress and is provided here for informational purposes, as the sentencing of the defendant will be determined by the court based on the advisory sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after the completion of a presentence investigation by the United States Probation Office.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Ami Harshad Miller. It was investigated by the FBI and the Southwest Missouri Cyber Crimes Task Force.

