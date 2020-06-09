Missouri sex offender on supervised release sentenced to 10 years in prison for possessing child porn

A Springfield, Missouri, man with a prior conviction for transporting child pornography was sentenced in federal court for another child pornography offense.

David Todd Beresky, 43, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Brian C. Wimes to 10 years in federal prison without parole. The court also sentenced Beresky to a lifetime of supervised release following incarceration and ordered him to pay a total of $24,000 in restitution to seven child victims.

On Dec. 2, 2019, Beresky pleaded guilty to possessing child pornography.

At the time of the offense, Beresky was on supervised release following his incarceration for a 2005 federal conviction of transporting child pornography. His probation officer learned he was working as a pizza delivery driver, which was not permitted. Beresky’s probation officer confronted him at work and inspected his cell phone. Beresky’s cell phone contained multiple images of child pornography.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Ami Harshad Miller. It was investigated by the FBI and the Southwest Missouri Cyber Crimes Task Force.

