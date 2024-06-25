Missouri sex offender gets 150 year prison sentence for failure to register

Share To Your Social Network

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey announced that his office assisted the Warren County Prosecuting Attorney in securing a 150-year prison sentence for Michael Moll for his repeated failure to register as a sex offender.

“As a former prosecutor and now as your Attorney General, I look for every opportunity to protect Missourians, especially from sexually violent predators who seek to harm our most vulnerable,” said Attorney General Bailey. “My office will continue to use every legal tool at our disposal to enforce the law and obtain justice for victims.”

Moll was convicted on five counts of failure to register – third offense. The charges arose from Moll’s failure to register in a timely manner, his neglect to register a new phone number and vehicle, and his omission to register several addresses, including one within 500 feet of the Warrenton Athletic Complex. Moll’s requirement to register as a sex offender stems from a 1986 conviction for forcible rape in St. Louis County, Missouri.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Department initiated an investigation, uncovering Moll’s repeated failure to comply with registration requirements. The case was prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.

Moll received the maximum sentence allowed by law, with 30 years in prison for each of the five counts, to be served consecutively.

