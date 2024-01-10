Missouri Seniors: Apply now for FCS Financial scholarships

Since 2004, FCS Financial has awarded over $825,000 in scholarships to Missouri high school seniors pursuing higher education.

Annually, up to 35 scholarships, valued at $1,500 each, are available to the children or grandchildren of FCS Financial member-owners. The application deadline for these scholarships is March 1, with recipients being notified in April.

Eligibility criteria for applicants include being a graduating senior from a Missouri high school and a child or grandchild of an FCS Financial member. Additionally, students must maintain a minimum grade point average of 2.5, achieve an ACT score of at least 26, or rank in the top 20 percent of their senior class. Scholarships are awarded based on leadership roles, work experience, community involvement, and essays, evaluated by an impartial committee.

Applications can be submitted online at this link. It is important to note that relatives of FCS Financial board members or employees are not eligible to apply.