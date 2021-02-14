Missouri Senator releases short statement on vote to acquit former President Trump

State News February 14, 2021 KTTN News
Senator Roy Blunt
Share3
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
3 Shares

U.S. Senator Roy Blunt (Mo.) released the following statement today after voting against the conviction of former President Donald Trump:

“I said before this trial started that I believe the constitutional purpose for presidential impeachment is to remove a president from office, not to punish a person after they have left office. None of the arguments presented changed my view that this was an unconstitutional proceeding. Impeachment is not a tool that should be used to settle political scores against a private citizen.”

Post Views: 37
Share3
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
3 Shares

Sharing

Tags

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Avatar

http://www.kttn.com