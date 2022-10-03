Audio: Missouri Senate gets back to work on agriculture tax credits

Pin Reddit Share Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Missouri Senate gets back to work on agriculture tax credits.

A Missouri Senate committee will hold a hearing Monday afternoon about a special session bill that would extend some agriculture tax credits. Governor Mike Parson called the special session to pass an income tax cut plan and to extend key ag tax credits from two years to six years. The tax credits are for biofuels makers, young farmers, and meat packers. State Representative Brad Pollitt), a Republican from Sedalia is sponsoring the proposed extensions.

The hearing begins at 3 p.m. at the state Capitol in Jefferson City.