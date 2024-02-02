Missouri seeks nonprofits to serve summer meals to children

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) is seeking nonprofit organizations throughout the state to assist in feeding thousands of children who might go without meals during the summer months and in times of public emergencies when they do not have access to free or reduced-price meals at school.

The Summer Food Service Program (SFSP) reimburses organizations for the meals they serve to children under the age of 18 who are at risk of not having enough to eat during the summer. This initiative is part of Missouri’s effort to combat childhood hunger. By choosing to sponsor the SFSP, organizations will ensure that children in underserved areas of the state continue to receive nutritious meals when school is not in session.

Eligible organizations for program sponsorship include nonprofit entities such as schools, faith-based organizations, camps, private nonprofit agencies, and local government entities. Sites qualify if they are situated in areas where at least half of the children are eligible for free or reduced-price meals.

Administered by DHSS, this federally funded program is accepting applications from new nonprofit organizations from March 1 through May 15 to participate. Organizations interested in serving nutritious meals to children over the summer are encouraged to apply. Training on the program’s requirements will be provided.

For more information about the Summer Food Service Program, visit this link or call 888-435-1464 (toll-free). Hearing and speech-impaired citizens can dial 711. Community organizations interested in becoming sponsors may also contact the Summer Food Service Program via email at [email protected] or write to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, Summer Food Service Program, P.O. Box 570, Jefferson City, MO 65102 for more details.