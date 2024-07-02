Missouri Secretary of State visits Grundy County Courthouse

Share To Your Social Network

Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft visited the Grundy County Courthouse in Trenton on Tuesday afternoon, July 2. During his visit, he engaged with the Grundy County Commission and Grundy County Clerk to discuss potential support from his office for the county.

The conversation included some residents’ interest in switching to paper election ballots. Ashcroft emphasized the necessity of having accessible voting equipment to assist Missouri residents with disabilities, such as those who are blind.

Ashcroft inquired if the county had ever experienced discrepancies with the vote count when compared to the five-percent audit. County Clerk Courtney Campbell confirmed that the county had not faced any such issues.

Presiding Commissioner Phillip Ray noted the challenge of recruiting election judges. He also mentioned that having documents available in a digital format has been beneficial for managing county matters.

The discussion also covered the potential conversion of Highway 36 into Interstate 72 in Missouri and the poor road conditions on Interstate 35 en route to the Kansas City area.

Ashcroft expressed his desire to eliminate the state gas tax and use general revenue to supplement road funding.

Ray expressed his appreciation for Ashcroft’s visit, highlighting the difficulty of communicating with state offices.

Jay Ashcroft is running as a Republican candidate for governor in the upcoming August Primary Election.

