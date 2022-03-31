Missouri Secretary of state reports 506 candidates file for office in August Primary Election

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft’s office announced that 506 candidates have filed for the August 2 primary election. The filing period closed yesterday, March 29, at 5 p.m.

Candidates that filed on the first day, February 22, drew a random number to determine the order their names will appear on the ballot. The names of candidates that filed after will then appear on the ballot in chronological order based on the time of filing. By party delineation – 318 Republicans, 166 Democrats, 20 Libertarians, and 2 Constitution candidates filed with the secretary of state’s office.

Pursuant to RSMo. 115.361 – section 4; if a candidate withdraws within two working days prior to the close of filing, that position will reopen for filing on the first Tuesday after the established close.

The positions impacted by this statute include:

S. Senator

State Senator – District 10 and District 16

State Representative – District 17, District 29, District 88, District 98, and District 101

Additional filings, for these offices only, will be accepted during normal business hours starting Tuesday, April 5, 2022, from 8 a.m. to Friday, April 8, 2022, at 5 p.m.

“Thank you to all the candidates that have filed,” said Ashcroft. “It’s inspiring to see the number of people willing to give of themselves to become a part of the process. I applaud anyone willing to make that commitment and serve the people of Missouri.”

For a current list of candidates and more information, visit the official website at this link.

Related