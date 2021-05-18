Missouri Secretary of State receives referendum petition on “Gas Tax” Senate Bill 262

Missouri Secretary of State John Ashcroft website
Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft announced his office received a referendum petition for Senate Substitute 2 for Senate Committee Substitute for Senate Bill 262.  The referendum petition – Petition 2022-R001 – submitted by Jeremy Cady representing Americans for Prosperity, is now open for public comment.

The public comment period, pursuant to Section 116.334, RSMo, allows Missourians to offer their observations on the submitted proposal online, by mail, or by phone. Missourians can provide comments at this link.

