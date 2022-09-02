Missouri Secretary of State begins campaign to inform Missourians about election law changes

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft is beginning a statewide campaign to educate and inform Missourians of the election law changes that took effect on Sunday, August 28, pertaining to House Bill 1878.

The new legislation has many components, including a Voter ID requirement. On Election Day, a voter is required to show a valid government-issued ID or cast a provisional ballot. Examples of valid photo ID include a Missouri driver’s license, U.S. passport, or military ID. Other changes in the law will allow for two weeks of no-excuse in-person absentee voting and allow the secretary of state to audit voter rolls.

“This law increases election security and transparency, and instills confidence that a vote will count if cast,” said Ashcroft. “This is about being proactive rather than reactive – we want to look at coming elections and make sure it is hard to cheat but easy to vote.”

If a registered voter in Missouri does not have a government-issued ID, the secretary of state’s office will help the individual acquire the documents needed to obtain a nondriver license for voting purposes at no charge.

To avoid any misrepresentation or confusion, Ashcroft will be traveling the state talking about the new law. As well, public service announcements will begin in September to inform voters about the changes. Though several modifications were made to the voting law, the primary message of the “Go Vote Missouri” campaign will focus on the ID component, with emphasis placed on the campaign slogan – “If you’re registered – you can vote on Election Day.” If a registered voter does not have an ID, they can cast a provisional ballot on that day.