Missouri Secretary of State awards 27 technology mini-grants to Missouri libraries

Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft recently announced his office awarded 27 technology mini-grants to several Missouri libraries totaling $325,370.

The grants provide funds to public libraries to assist with funding technology and automation-related equipment, other hardware, and software to improve network infrastructure. Funds can also be used to purchase new equipment in order to improve library services.

“Missouri’s libraries serve as vital resource hubs for their communities,” Ashcroft said. “These grants provide libraries with the technology they need to expand services to better meet the needs of their patrons.”

Grants are administered through an application process and awarded based on justified need as well as the library’s ability to effectively oversee the funds to bring the project to fruition.

“Technology mini-grants give Missouri’s libraries the opportunity to upgrade existing technology or use technology to try new, innovative projects,” said State Librarian Robin Westphal. “Grants like this have been a mainstay of the Missouri State Library for years, and we are excited to announce this year’s recipients of these competitive grants.”

Since January 1, 2022, Ashcroft’s office – through the Missouri State Library – has awarded 163 grants totaling $2,036,269.88. Below is the full list of recipients for this year’s grants:

Library Project Name Award Barry-Lawrence Regional Library Replacement of Public and Staff Printers 2022-2023 $10,635.00 Barton County Library 2022 Barton County Library Equipment Upgrade and Replacement Project $4,272.00 Bowling Green Public Library BGPL Computer Modernization Project $11,931.00 Brentwood Public Library Brentwood Library Public and Staff Computer Upgrade and Refresh $9,100.00 Camden County Library Mini Tech Update $13,671.00 Cameron Public Library Computer and Internet Access Update 2022 $12,277.00 Doniphan-Ripley County Library Tech Mini Grant 2023 $5,852.00 Heartland Regional Library Read. Learn. Experience. $16,815.00 Joplin Public Library Supporting Early Literacy Technology Education $5,890.00 Keller Public Library Replace Outdated Public Computers for Improved Patron Services $2,554.00 Kirkwood Public Library Early Literacy Computer Replacement and RFID Magic Wand $15,099.00 Livingston County Library Technology ReBoot 2023 $17,235.00 Marion County Library Sub-District #1 Community Tech Betterment $7,535.00 Marshall Public Library Community Connection $11,360.00 Montgomery City Public Library Continuing the Momentum at MCPL $12,477.00 Mountain View Public Library Mountain View Public Library Computer Upgrade $7,456.00 Nevada Public Library Essential Server and Hardware Refresh 2022 $8,554.00 Oregon County Library Technology Upgrade for Oregon County Library District $20,000.00 Polk County Library AWE Learning Stations for S.M.A.R.T. Kids $12,800.00 Richmond Heights Memorial Library Richmond Heights Library Access Services Refresh $19,992.00 Springfield-Greene County Library Maker Space Expansion $13,484.00 St. Charles City-County Library Office upgrade for public computers and server upgrades $16,281.00 St. Joseph Public Library Community History Preservation Project $7,687.00 St. Louis County Library Virtual Reality Training for Skilled Trades $20,000.00 Trails Regional Library Trails LSTA Mini Grant Computer Replacement Phase 2 $19,990.00 University City Public Library PC Replacement & RFID Circ Antennas $19,724.00 Worth County Library Media Services for Patrons $2,789.00 Total $325,370.00