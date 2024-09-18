Missouri residents encouraged to participate in Great Central ShakeOut earthquake drill

The southeastern region of Missouri, often referred to as the Bootheel sits at the heart of one of the most active earthquake zones in the country, the New Madrid Seismic Zone (NMSZ). Spanning more than 100 miles, the NMSZ experiences an average of over 200 small earthquakes annually.

In preparation for potential future earthquakes, registration is now open for the 2024 Great Central U.S. ShakeOut earthquake drill, taking place on Thursday, October 17th. Missouri is one of 14 participating central U.S. states vulnerable to earthquakes originating in the NMSZ.

“Missouri is home to a very large and active seismic zone,” said Jim Remillard, Director of the State Emergency Management Agency. “Earthquakes can strike without warning, so it’s crucial to be prepared beforehand. The ShakeOut drill provides a valuable opportunity to practice what to do when the shaking begins.”

At 10:17 a.m. on October 17th, hundreds of thousands of Missourians will participate in practicing the “Drop, Cover, Hold On” technique:

DROP to your hands and knees.

COVER your head and neck with your arms under a sturdy table or desk if available.

HOLD ON until the shaking stops.

Studies indicate that falling debris poses the most significant threat of injury during earthquakes in developed nations with modern structures. Experts recommend “Drop, Cover, and Hold On” as the most effective method for protecting oneself from falling debris in the event of an earthquake in the United States.

Registration for the ShakeOut drill can be completed online. Schools, businesses, community organizations, and individual households can all register. Registered participants will receive regular updates about the drill and information on earthquake preparedness and safety measures.

The NMSZ produced some of the most powerful earthquakes in U.S. history in 1811 and 1812. Seismic experts concur that similar earthquakes remain a potential threat today. Shaking from another major earthquake in this zone would not only be felt throughout Missouri but also across the Midwest, causing significant damage throughout the state’s southern and eastern regions, including the St. Louis metropolitan area.

For more information on earthquakes in Missouri and earthquake preparedness resources, please visit the Missouri Department of Public Safety website.

