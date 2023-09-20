Missouri residents asked to be on the lookout for firearms stolen from store in Potosi

Federal and local authorities are asking the public to look out for rifles and shotguns that were stolen from a farm and home store in Washington County, Missouri in 2021. One was recently recovered in St. Louis County.
Gregory Snyder, 44, of Bismarck, in St. Francois County, was indicted in U.S. District Court in St. Louis on July 26 on two felony charges: theft of 13 firearms from a federally licensed firearms dealer and possession of body armor by a violent felon. The indictment accuses Snyder of stealing firearms from Dickey Bub Farm & Home on September 19 and 20 of 2021, and of possessing body armor on Sept. 20.
A motion seeking to have Snyder held in jail until trial says he was captured on video hiding in the store until closing time, when he emerged and stole a variety of items, including shotguns and rifles. One of the stolen firearms was recovered in June 2023 in Caledonia, Missouri. Police recovered another shotgun in St. Louis County following a traffic stop.
“We’re alerting the public to the existence of these stolen guns because we want gun buyers to be cautious and protect themselves against buying a stolen firearm,” said Potosi Police Chief Michael Gum. “One of the stolen shotguns was recovered only after an unsuspecting buyer purchased it from a pawn shop. If you have purchased one of these firearms, or even want to check if a gun is stolen, please contact your local police or sheriff’s department,” Chief Gum said.
The following firearms were stolen:
- American Tactical Omni Hybrid 5.56/.223 rifle, serial # NS308985
- Ruger American .243 Win. rifle, serial # 699-51880
- Savage Model 11 .243 Win. rifle, serial # K832564
- Smith & Wesson M&P 15 5.56 NATO rifle, serial # TS40690
- Smith & Wesson M&P 15 5.56 NATO rifle, serial # TS44864
- Smith & Wesson M&P 15 5.56 NATO rifle, serial # TT81658
- Springfield Armory Saint 5.56/.223 rifle, serial # ST461190
- Springfield Armory Saint 5.56/.223 rifle, serial # ST469640
- Francolin Boss-25 12-gauge shotgun, serial # 21-13942
- Francolin Warthog 12-gauge shotgun, serial # 21WH-1149
- Mossberg 510 Mini 20-gauge shotgun, serial # V1312970
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Potosi Police Department are investigating the case. Anyone with information is asked to contact the ATF at 314-768-3120 or online at this link or the Potosi Police at 573-438-5468.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Nino Przulj is prosecuting the case.