Missouri residents asked to be on the lookout for firearms stolen from store in Potosi

Federal and local authorities are asking the public to look out for rifles and shotguns that were stolen from a farm and home store in Washington County, Missouri in 2021. One was recently recovered in St. Louis County.

Gregory Snyder, 44, of Bismarck, in St. Francois County, was indicted in U.S. District Court in St. Louis on July 26 on two felony charges: theft of 13 firearms from a federally licensed firearms dealer and possession of body armor by a violent felon. The indictment accuses Snyder of stealing firearms from Dickey Bub Farm & Home on September 19 and 20 of 2021, and of possessing body armor on Sept. 20.

A motion seeking to have Snyder held in jail until trial says he was captured on video hiding in the store until closing time, when he emerged and stole a variety of items, including shotguns and rifles. One of the stolen firearms was recovered in June 2023 in Caledonia, Missouri. Police recovered another shotgun in St. Louis County following a traffic stop.

“We’re alerting the public to the existence of these stolen guns because we want gun buyers to be cautious and protect themselves against buying a stolen firearm,” said Potosi Police Chief Michael Gum. “One of the stolen shotguns was recovered only after an unsuspecting buyer purchased it from a pawn shop. If you have purchased one of these firearms, or even want to check if a gun is stolen, please contact your local police or sheriff’s department,” Chief Gum said.

The following firearms were stolen:

American Tactical Omni Hybrid 5.56/.223 rifle, serial # NS308985

Ruger American .243 Win. rifle, serial # 699-51880

Savage Model 11 .243 Win. rifle, serial # K832564

Smith & Wesson M&P 15 5.56 NATO rifle, serial # TS40690

Smith & Wesson M&P 15 5.56 NATO rifle, serial # TS44864

Smith & Wesson M&P 15 5.56 NATO rifle, serial # TT81658

Springfield Armory Saint 5.56/.223 rifle, serial # ST461190

Springfield Armory Saint 5.56/.223 rifle, serial # ST469640

Francolin Boss-25 12-gauge shotgun, serial # 21-13942

Francolin Warthog 12-gauge shotgun, serial # 21WH-1149

Mossberg 510 Mini 20-gauge shotgun, serial # V1312970

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Potosi Police Department are investigating the case. Anyone with information is asked to contact the ATF at 314-768-3120 or online at this link or the Potosi Police at 573-438-5468.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Nino Przulj is prosecuting the case.

