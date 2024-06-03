Missouri researcher tackles prison conditions with new $2.8M grant

Share To Your Social Network

(Missourinet) – A University of Missouri researcher and social worker is analyzing high incarceration and recidivism rates. By building off a recent prison research project at the Moberly Correctional Center, Kelli Canada is hoping to use a community-engaged research model to improve conditions at prisons across the Show-Me State.

“If we improve rehabilitation opportunities for residents of prisons, it makes the working conditions for staff and for all the other people, you know, who come into contact with the prison, so volunteers kind of coming in, chaplains, teachers who kind of come into the facilities to help educate the residents, it actually improves the overall prison conditions for everyone,” Canada said.

Canada and her research team were awarded a $2.8 million grant as part of a five-year project to help transform the ways people live and work in four Missouri prisons.

(Photo by Michele Wales on Unsplash)

