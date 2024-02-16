Missouri Republican Caucus set for March 2 at multiple area locations

Share To Your Social Network

The Missouri Republican Party has announced details regarding the upcoming Republican Caucus. The caucus is set to take place on March 2 at 10 a.m. at various locations.

The designated locations for the caucus include the fellowship hall of the Trinity United Methodist Church in Brookfield for Linn County residents, Chillicothe Middle School for those in Livingston County, the 4-H Building at the fairgrounds in Unionville for Putnam County participants, and the courthouse in Milan for Sullivan County.

Previously announced locations are the Family Activity Center at the First Assembly of God Church in Trenton for Grundy County, Gallatin High School for Daviess County, the Stagecoach Park Community Center in Polo for Caldwell County, the courthouse in Bethany for Harrison County, the fair building in Princeton for Mercer County, and the fairgrounds building in Grant City for Worth County.

Second District State Representative Mazzie Christensen of Bethany has emphasized that participation in the Republican Caucus on March 2 requires individuals to be registered voters and to present government-issued photo identification.

For further information, visit the Missouri GOP website, or check Representative Mazzie Christensen’s Facebook page. Constituents of the Second House District may also reach out to Christensen at 573-751-4285 for additional details.

