Missouri reports 410 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in 24-hour period ending Sunday morning

On Sunday morning, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported an additional 410 confirmed cases of COVID19 in the state in the 24-hour reporting period from Saturday, bringing the total to 475,000 cases since testing began.

The daily average of new cases in the seven-day period ending Thursday was 450. During that same period, the number of deaths in Missouri attributed to COVID-19 was 23. The total number of COVID-19 deaths in Missouri was 7,715. The positivity rate on COVID-19 tests during the seven-day period was 6.7 percent.

The number of hospitalizations in Missouri attributed to COVID-19 was 1,234 on Thursday, the last day on which information was available. There were 257 patients in intensive care and 178 on ventilators.

The remaining in-patient hospital bed capacity in Missouri was 25 percent, the remaining ICU bed capacity 23 percent, and the remaining ventilator capacity 72 percent.

