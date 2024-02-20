Missouri raises age for minors in felony trials to 14 in new crime bill

Share To Your Social Network

(Missourinet) – The Missouri House of Representatives has passed a crimefighting package.

It’s the Senate’s turn to take a look at a wide-ranging crime bill. The legislation would increase the minimum age a minor could be charged as an adult for any felony from 12 to 14 years old. It would clarify that 12 is the minimum age at which a minor could be on trial as an adult for certain offenses, such as first- and second-degree murder and first-degree assault or robbery. The package also includes “Blair’s Law,” which would create a criminal offense for firing gunshots in the air to celebrate. In addition, the plan would increase the punishment for harming or killing law enforcement animals. Joplin Republican Representative Lane Roberts is the bill sponsor.

