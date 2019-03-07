Missouri Public Service Commission to hold hearings on Grain Belt Express

The Missouri Public Service Commission will hold formal evidentiary hearings next month in an acquisition case filed by Invenergy Transmission, LLC as well as Grain Belt Clean Line, LLC.

The case was filed on behalf of Invenergy Transmission and its parent company Invenergy Investment Company and Grain Belt Clean Line on behalf of its parent company Grain Belt Express Holding, LLC.

The joint applicants seek Commission approval of a transaction in which Invenergy Transmission will acquire ownership of the Grain Belt Express Clean Line. That is the proposed energy transmission project that would carry energy from Kansas to Missouri, Illinois, and Indiana. The proposed route would pass through the northern Missouri counties, including Clinton, Caldwell, Carroll, and Chariton.

The hearings will be held in Room 310 of the Governor Office Building at 200 Madison Street in Jefferson City April 23rd and 24th. They will be streamed live on the Missouri Public Service Commission website.