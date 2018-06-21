Missouri Public Service Commission to hold hearing in rate adjustment for Union Electric

The Missouri Public Service Commission has established the hearing schedule in a case to adjust the electric rates of Union Electric Company doing business as Ameren Missouri.

The Commission opened the case June 6th under a provision of Senate Bill 564, which passed by the Missouri General Assembly signed into law. A section of the bill gives the Commission one-time authority to order an adjustment to the electric rates of certain electrical corporations in response to the federal Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017.

A formal evidentiary hearing is scheduled in Room 310 of the Governor Office Building in Jefferson City July 24th.

Ameren Missouri provides electric service to about one point two million customers in the state.

