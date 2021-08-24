Missouri Public Service Commission sets deadline in Empire District Gas rate case

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Missouri Public Service Commission has established the deadline for those wishing to intervene and participate in a natural gas rate case filed by The Empire District Gas Company d/b/a Liberty.

Applications to intervene and participate in this case must be filed no later than September 27, 2021, with the Secretary of the Missouri Public Service Commission, P.O. Box 360, Jefferson City, Missouri 65102, or by using the Commission’s Electronic Filing and Information System (EFIS) at this link.

Individual citizens wishing to comment should contact either the Office of the Public Counsel (Governor Office Building, 200 Madison Street, Suite 650, P.O. Box 2230, Jefferson City, Missouri 65102-2230, telephone (866) 922-2959, email [email protected]) or the Public Service Commission Staff (P.O. Box 360, Jefferson City, Missouri 65102, telephone 1-800-392-4211, email [email protected]). The Office of the Public Counsel is a separate state agency that represents the general public in matters before the Commission.

On August 23, 2021, Liberty filed a natural gas rate case with the Missouri Public Service Commission seeking an increase in its base distribution revenues of approximately $1.36 million. According to Liberty, if approved, the rate adjustment would cost average residential Liberty natural gas customers approximately $2.71 a month (5.6%), based on approximately 54 Ccf of usage per month.

Liberty provides natural gas service to approximately 43,500 natural gas customers in the Missouri counties of Andrew, Atchison, Chariton, Cooper, Grundy, Henry, Holt, Howard, Johnson, Lafayette, Linn, Livingston, Morgan, Nodaway, Pettis, Platte, Ray, Saline and Vernon.

