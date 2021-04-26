Missouri pharmacy owner and technician indicted on 34 counts related to Medicaid fraud, forgery and identity theft

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Shane Becker, owner of the Old Town Pharmacy LLC, and Montserrat Ortega-Saucedo, a pharmacy technician at Old Town Pharmacy, were both indicted on 34 total counts in Cole County on Wednesday, April 21, 2021.

A Cole County grand jury returned 26 counts of Violations Involving Health Care Payments (Class D Felony), 6 counts of Forgery (Class D Felony), one count of Identity Theft (Class C Felony), and one count of Stealing by Deceit (Class C Felony).

Counts one through 26 in the indictment allege that between May 3, 2018, and March 18, 2019, defendants Becker and Ortega-Saucedo knowingly made a false statement to receive a healthcare payment from MO HealthNet, Missouri’s Medicaid provider.

Counts 27 through 32 in the indictment allege that defendants Becker and Ortega-Saucedo forged several Medicaid recipients’ prescriptions.

Count 33 of the indictment alleges that defendants Becker and Ortega-Saucedo knowingly used MO HealthNet DCN numbers for six Medicaid recipients to appropriate approximately $25,000 from MO HealthNet.

Count 34 of the indictment alleges that defendants Becker and Ortega-Saucedo knowingly made false statements to MO HealthNet to receive a payment of approximately $25,000.

The Old Town Pharmacy is located in Monett, Missouri. The case is being handled by the Missouri Attorney General’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit and the Cole County Prosecuting Attorney. Assistant Attorney General Ashley Ray is prosecuting the case for the Attorney General’s Office with the assistance of AGO investigators Michael Irey and Dana Murdock.

The Missouri MFCU receives 75 percent of its funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services under a grant award totaling $2,818,808 for the Federal fiscal year 2021. The remaining 25 percent, totaling $939,601 is funded by the State of Missouri.

