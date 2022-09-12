Missouri meth dealer with felony record sentenced to 20 years in prison

A Missouri man was sentenced to serve 20 years in federal prison for firearm and methamphetamine-trafficking offenses.

After receiving information that David A. Rodgers, 41, of Sikeston, was distributing large quantities of methamphetamine, law enforcement officials obtained and executed a search warrant at his Sikeston home in August 2020. They found a safe in Rodgers’ bedroom that contained over 800 grams of methamphetamine, several semi-automatic pistols, and approximately $6,000 in cash.

Rodgers admitted in his guilty plea earlier this year that he intended to sell the methamphetamine and that he possessed the firearms to facilitate his drug trafficking. Rodgers has an extensive criminal history, including state felony convictions for various crimes. He was also on parole at the time the search warrant was executed. After serving his sentence, Rodgers will be placed on supervised release for five years.

This case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Sikeston Department of Public Safety.