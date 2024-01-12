Missouri man who tried to sell ‘Spy Videos’ of teens sentenced to 17-½ years in prison

U.S. District Judge Audrey G. Fleissig on Thursday sentenced a man from Lincoln County, Missouri caught trying to make and sell “spy videos” of teenage girls to 17 and one-half years in prison.

James Dean Kukan, 39, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in St. Louis in August to two counts of attempted production of child pornography. He admitted to producing “spy videos” of two teenage girls in the bathroom using a hidden camera between October 2021 and February 2022. He also admitted to trying to sell those videos online via Kik, Snapchat, Telegram, and WhatsApp.

On Feb. 14, 2022, Kukan entered a Kik group and began communicating with an undercover FBI agent. He offered to sell videos of the teens for between $60 and $100, his plea says.

The FBI investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Kyle Bateman prosecuted the case.