Missouri man who sexually assaulted children sentenced to 16 years in prison

U.S. District Judge Stephen R. Clark on Thursday sentenced a man who possessed child pornography and admitted sexually abusing two children to 199 months (16-1/2 years) in prison.

Judge Clark also ordered Kyle Mathew Bray, 32, to be placed on supervised release for life after his prison term ends. Bray, who was living in Lincoln County at the time his crimes were discovered, pleaded guilty in August to one count of receipt of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography. He admitted using the Telegram app to receive child pornography, which he stored on his phone and joined Telegram groups focused on children. Bray also admitted sexually abusing a 4-year-old and an 8-year-old.

The case was investigated by the Troy Police Department, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, and the FBI. Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael Hayes prosecuted the case.

