Missouri man who hid camera in bathroom sentenced to 16 ½ years in prison for child pornography

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

U.S. District Judge Stephen R. Clark on Thursday sentenced a St. Charles County, Missouri man who received and distributed child pornography via social media and placed a hidden camera in a bathroom to record nude minors to 16 and one-half years in federal prison.

Scott A. Falkner, 38, will also have to pay $21,000 to victims depicted in the child sexual exploitation material.

A search of the Walker’s home on March 21, 2021, led to the discovery of 423 images and 91 videos containing child sexual abuse material on his cellphone, all but five of which Falkner had downloaded. Falkner admitted creating those five videos by secretly recording girls ranging in age from 10 to 17 in his bathroom.

The investigation was triggered when Falkner sent six files containing child pornography via Kik Messenger, leading to a tip to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Falkner pleaded guilty in January to a felony charge of receiving child pornography.

The case was investigated by the St. Charles County Cyber Crime Task Force and Missouri Internet Crimes Against Children in partnership with the FBI St. Louis Child Exploitation Task Force. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jillian Anderson is prosecuting the case.

Related