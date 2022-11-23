Missouri man who carjacked mother and infant sentenced to 11 years in prison

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

U.S. District Judge John A. Ross on Tuesday sentenced a man who stole a car at gunpoint from a mother and infant to 11 years in prison.

On Oct. 28, 2021, a woman was placing her infant in a car seat in her 2014 Hyundai Elantra in south St. Louis when Bryant Carless pointed a gun at her and demanded the keys. Carless was spotted by police soon after and then fled from the Elantra. After he was caught, police found the woman’s wallet, keys, and a Taurus 9mm pistol, Carless’ plea agreement says.

Carless, now 32, of St. Louis, pleaded guilty in August to one carjacking charge and a charge of possession and brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.

The case was investigated by the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department and the FBI. Assistant U.S. Attorney Cassandra Wiemken prosecuted the case.