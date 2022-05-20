Missouri man shot during jewelry store robbery sentenced to over eight years in prison

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A Missouri man who was shot while trying to rob a jewelry store in 2019 was sentenced by United States District Court Judge Audrey G. Fleissig Thursday to eight years and four months in prison.

Deven Strauther of St. Louis and at least two others tried to rob the Robinson Jewelry Company on Chippewa Street in St. Louis on May 25, 2019, Strauther admitted in his plea agreement.

Strauther and another man, who were both armed, approached the store and opened one door, but employees did not allow the pair through a second, electronically-controlled door.

Strauther kicked out the lower portion of the glass on the door to try and gain entry. Fearing for their safety, the store owner and an off-duty police officer working security fired at Strauther, who was hit twice in the abdomen. Strauther fired back as he ran away.

About 30 minutes later, Strauther arrived at St. Louis University Hospital, where he was treated by staff and questioned by police. He did not make any admissions about his involvement in the attempted robbery, but police later found the Infiniti sedan used by the robbers. Strauther’s blood was inside, and the car’s hard drive showed it was at Robinson’s on the date and time of the attempted robbery. Strauther then admitted his involvement in the crime to the police.

Strauther, 31, pleaded guilty in January to one count of attempted interference with commerce with threats of violence.

The case was investigated by the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. Assistant United States Attorney Jen Szczucinski prosecuted the case.