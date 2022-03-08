Missouri man sentenced to seven years in prison for robbing family at gunpoint

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

A Missouri man was sentenced in federal court for robbing a family at gunpoint in their home.

Cameron E. Scott, 20, of Kansas City, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Greg Kays to seven years and three months in federal prison without parole.

On June 2, 2021, Scott pleaded guilty to one count of robbery and one count of using a firearm during a crime of violence. Co-defendant Chase M. Murphy, 20, of Kansas City, Mo., has also pleaded guilty and awaits sentencing.

Scott and Murphy (along with an unidentified third man) robbed a group of three juveniles and four adults at gunpoint on March 22, 2020. The three men forced their way into a residence in the 8100 block of Wayne Avenue in Kansas City, Mo., and pointed firearms at multiple victims (mostly members of the same family). They held one of the victims at gunpoint while demanding money and marijuana.

The three men stole $450, marijuana, a rifle and a Taurus 9mm semi-automatic pistol then left the residence. Officers saw a car matching the description a witness gave of the robbers’ vehicle. Three men got out of the vehicle and ran into a residence in the 9200 block of Indiana Avenue in Kansas City, Mo. Soon afterward, the driver of the vehicle returned to the car and left. Officers attempted to follow the vehicle but lost sight of it. Scott and Murphy were seen leaving from the back of the residence. When officers announced themselves, they fled into a wooded area. A short time later, Scott and Murphy were seen walking in the tree line near 93rd Street and Grandview Road. Officers tried to approach them, but they fled on foot again. Officers gave chase and ultimately found Scott and Murphy hiding in a creek bed.

Officers searched the residence on Indiana Avenue. In the attic, they found a black suitcase with a Taurus 9mm semi-automatic pistol (which matched the description of the firearm taken during the robbery) and a Smith and Wesson .40-caliber semi-automatic pistol.

In a separate and unrelated case, Murphy also pleaded guilty to one count of robbery. Murphy admitted that he robbed the Taco Bell at 5925 Independence Ave., Kansas City, Mo., on May 28, 2019. A brick was thrown through the drive-through window of the Taco Bell, shattering the glass. Murphy and another person, both carrying handguns, entered the restaurant through the broken window. They pointed their guns at the heads of two employees and ordered one to open the cash register. They took $300 from the register and fled through the broken window.

These cases are being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Ashleigh A. Ragner. They were investigated by the Kansas City, Mo., Police Department, the Raytown, Mo., Police Department and the FBI.

