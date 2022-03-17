Missouri man sentenced to serve 7 years in federal prison for unlawfully possessing a firearm

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The United States Attorney’s Office announced that Keith D. Farr, age 25, of Malden, Missouri, was sentenced to serve 84 months (7 years) in federal prison for the offense of Felon in Possession of a Firearm. Farr appeared for his sentencing hearing before United States District Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh, Jr. at the federal courthouse in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

According to court documents, Farr was pulled over for a traffic violation in the City of Cape Girardeau last August. He was asked to exit his vehicle after the officer noticed drug paraphernalia items in the center console area. A stolen 9mm semi-automatic pistol and a small bag of methamphetamine were subsequently discovered during a search of the interior. A criminal background check revealed Farr had prior felony convictions for burglary, theft, and unlawfully possessing a firearm. At his guilty plea hearing last December, Farr admitted that the firearm belonged to him. After serving his 84-month sentence, Farr will be placed on supervised release for three years.

This case was investigated by the Cape Girardeau Police Department. Assistant United States Attorney Jack Koester handled the prosecution for the government.

