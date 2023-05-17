Missouri man sentenced to serve 10 years in federal prison on gun and drug charges

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Senior U.S. District Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh Jr. on Tuesday sentenced a man from Kennett, Missouri to 10 years in federal prison on drug and gun charges.

Steven Chunn, 40, pleaded guilty in February to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. He admitted that on July 11, 2022, he was found to be in possession of 59 grams of methamphetamine and a Hi-Point C9 9mm semi-automatic pistol following a traffic stop in Portageville, Missouri. Chunn further admitted he possessed the methamphetamine for distribution and the firearm was for protection of the drugs and money obtained from drug sales. The firearm was located underneath the driver seat and was loaded and ready to fire with eight rounds of hollow point ammunition in the magazine and a round in the chamber.

At the time of his arrest, Chunn had an active warrant for a parole violation on a felony drug case out of New Madrid County. Judge Limbaugh ordered Chunn’s federal sentence to run consecutive to his state case.

This case was investigated by the Portageville Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. Assistant U.S. Attorney Julie Hunter handled the prosecution for the government.

Related