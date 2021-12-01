Missouri man sentenced to nine years in prison for illegal firearms stolen from neighbor

A Missouri man was sentenced in federal court for illegally possessing 10 firearms, three of which were stolen during his burglary of a neighbor’s house.

Jason B. Roberts, 44, Ash Grove, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge M. Douglas Harpool to nine years in federal prison without parole.

On June 17, 2021, Roberts pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of firearms.

Law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at Roberts’s residence on April 7, 2020. They found three rifles and a jewelry box that Roberts admitted he stole during the burglary of a neighbor’s house. Officers also found seven other firearms and approximately 12 grams of methamphetamine.

Under federal law, it is illegal for anyone who has been convicted of a felony to be in possession of any firearm or ammunition. Roberts has two prior felony convictions for being a felon in possession of a firearm, three prior felony convictions for forgery, and prior felony convictions for possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney James J. Kelleher. It was investigated by the Greene County, Mo., Sheriff’s Department, the FBI, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.