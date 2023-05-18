Missouri man sentenced to nearly 5 years in prison for armed robbery and attempted robbery

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

U.S. District Judge Henry E. Autrey on Wednesday sentenced a St. Louis, Missouri man who robbed a St. Louis gas station convenience store at gunpoint and tried to rob another business to 57 months in prison.

On July 15, 2019, Kevin L. Gordon, 42, robbed the convenience store at 5003 Natural Bridge Avenue at gunpoint, taking the cash register. He left his gloves and his DNA behind, however.

On Sept. 19, 2019, Gordon walked into the King Grill grocery and restaurant at 3746 St. Louis Avenue, raised his shirt to show a pistol, and threatened employees. He tried to steal money from the cash register but was thwarted by employees, who wrestled the cash register away from him.

Gordon pleaded guilty in February to two counts of robbery.

The case was investigated by the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department and the FBI. Assistant U.S. Attorney Ryan Finlen is prosecuting the case.

