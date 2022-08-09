Missouri man sentenced to more than 5 years in prison on gun charge

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

U.S. District Judge Stephen R. Clark on Monday sentenced a man from Hannibal who was caught with stolen firearms to five years and three months in prison.

Hannibal police and the Ralls County Sheriff’s Office were investigating the theft of firearms when they located Ronald Allen on Dec. 24, 2020, in a home in Hannibal. Officers found three stolen semi-automatic pistols, drug paraphernalia, prescription pains, and marijuana in the home, Allen’s plea agreement says.

Two of the guns were stolen the night before in Ralls County and the other was stolen from Jefferson City, court documents show.

Allen, 46, pleaded guilty in April to being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The Hannibal Police Department, the Ralls County Sheriff’s Office, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Kourtney Bell prosecuted the case.