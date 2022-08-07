Missouri man sentenced to more than 5 years in prison for traveling to have sex with a teenager

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

U.S. District Judge Sarah E. Pitlyk on Friday sentenced a St. Louis County man to five years and four months in prison for traveling to Springfield, Ill. in 2019 to have sex with a 15-year-old.

Wesley Kimble, now 25, will also be on supervised release for life.

Kimble met the 15-year-old via an online dating site in the fall of 2019 and began exchanging messages with the teen, with many of the messages being sexual in nature. In December of 2019, Kimble drove to Springfield to pick up the victim. On the return trip, Kimble engaged in sexual activity with the victim, which he admitted in a plea agreement. Kimble also provided the victim with illegal drugs and engaged in unprotected sex with the victim once they arrived at his apartment in St. Louis County.

Kimble pleaded guilty in November to a charge of interstate transport of a minor for the purpose of engaging in illicit sexual conduct.

In court Friday, the victim’s mother read a statement in which the victim said she’d called Kimble after escaping from a Springfield hotel room where she’d been victimized by another man. Kimble took her phone and backpack away, drove her to his apartment, and locked her in there.

The victim’s mother said the mental and emotional scars Kimble inflicted on her daughter “can’t be measured and have no end in sight.”

In addition to the prison time, Judge Pitlyk ordered Kimble to undergo drug, mental health, and sex offender treatment.