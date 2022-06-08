Missouri man sentenced to four years in prison on child pornography and homemade explosive device charges

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

U.S. District Judge Ronnie L. White on Tuesday sentenced a Jefferson County, Missouri man who was caught with child pornography and homemade explosive devices to four years in prison.

Nathan L. J. Baucom, 26, pleaded guilty in October to possession of child pornography and possession of an unregistered firearm or destructive device.

He admitted receiving two images containing child pornography on Nov. 1, 2019, via Snapchat, and being caught by law enforcement on May 18, 2020, with five videos and 34 images containing child pornography on his cell phone. Baucom also had three improvised explosive devices consisting of carbon dioxide cylinders containing a fuse, explosive powder, and steel shot, his plea agreement said.

Baucom told law enforcement that he planned to use the devices for fishing.

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives and the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Assistant United States Attorney Jillian Anderson is prosecuting the case.