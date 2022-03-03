Missouri man sentenced to eight years in federal prison for his role in carjacking plot

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

United States District Court Judge Sarah E. Pitlyk sentenced Antwan Jones to eight years in federal prison for his role in a carjacking, weapons charges, and assaulting a federal officer. Jones had previously pleaded guilty in November 2021.

According to the plea agreement, Jones and his co-defendant stopped their SUV next to the victim on January 15, 2020. Jones approached the victim at gunpoint and demanded her purse. The carjacking victim surrendered her purse, which contained the keys to her car. Jones and his co-defendant drove around the area and used the victim’s key fob to locate her Mercedes Benz. Once they found the car parked nearby, they used the victim’s keys to drive her car away.

Later that night, police tracked the victim’s phone to East St. Louis, Illinois. There, police discovered the SUV originally used by Jones parked in the 1800 block of Boismenue Avenue with the victim’s purse still inside.

According to the indictment, Jones was prohibited from possessing a firearm due to a previous criminal conviction.

Days later as federal authorities arrested Jones, he resisted the attempt and physically assaulted a federal officer. Jones’ co-defendant previously entered a plea of guilty in October and was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.

