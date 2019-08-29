Missouri man sentenced to almost 3 years in federal prison for domestic assault

A civil service employee at the Fort Leonard Wood Army Base has been sentenced in federal court for assaulting his ex-wife and another person.

Kerwin Omar Martin, 51, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Brian C. Wimes on Tuesday, August 27, to two years and 10 months in federal prison without parole.

Both Martin and his ex-wife were out of active duty service in the U.S. Army. They were employed in the civil service at Fort Leonard Wood and resided on base.

On April 10, 2019, Martin pleaded guilty to one count of domestic assault and one count of assault. Martin admitted that he smashed the living room window and climbed into his ex-wife’s residence on October 9, 2018, while she was with their child and another person, identified in court documents as S.P. Martin’s ex-wife called 911 while all three of them ran out the back door. Martin followed them and assaulted S.P. When Martin and his ex-wife were back inside the residence, he grabbed her by the throat and she lost consciousness. Martin then pushed her up against the wall and punched her in the forehead. When Military Police arrived at the residence, the officer saw Martin holding his ex-wife against the wall and punching her in the head and face.

According to court documents, Martin had stalked and threatened his ex-wife during the fall of 2018.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Ami Harshad Miller. It was investigated by Military Police Investigations and Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations (HSI).