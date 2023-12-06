Missouri man sentenced to 7 years in prison for possessing child pornography

District Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh Jr. sentenced a Missouri man to 88 months (7.3 years) in prison on Tuesday for possessing over 900 images of child pornography.

Timon Odell Mouser, 54, from Iron County, will also undergo lifetime supervised release following his prison term.

In July 2022, the FBI, supporting the Phelps County Sheriff’s Department, acted on a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The tip concerned an IP address linked to the trade of child sexual abuse material, which led investigators to Mouser’s residence. A subsequent computer search revealed an extensive collection of child pornography, including images of infants, toddlers, and other prepubescent minors.

Mouser admitted guilt in the District Court of Cape Girardeau in August, pleading guilty to one count of child pornography possession.

The case, investigated by the FBI and the Phelps County Sheriff’s Department, was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Julie Hunter