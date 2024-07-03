Missouri man sentenced to 5 years for child pornography

Share To Your Social Network

U.S. District Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh Jr. on Tuesday sentenced a man caught with over 3,000 images containing child sexual abuse material to five years in prison.

Jason M. Miller, 45, of Perryville, in Perry County, Missouri, was identified by a Missouri State Highway Patrol investigation as someone who was sharing child sexual abuse online. On Sept. 3, 2022, two files were identified, which led to the discovery of more child sexual abuse material. Investigators traced the computer to Miller’s address, and after a court-approved search of his home, Miller confessed to downloading and viewing child pornography. He said he had been doing so since he was a teenager and was addicted to it. More than 3,000 images containing child sexual abuse material were eventually found on his electronic devices.

Miller pleaded guilty in April to one count of possession of child pornography.

Post Views: 48

Related