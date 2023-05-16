Missouri man sentenced to 4+ years in prison for possessing machine gun

U.S. District Judge Matthew T. Schelp on Monday sentenced a man from Cape Girardeau, Missouri who was caught with a fully automatic Glock pistol to 51 months in prison.
Kaydence K. Robertson, 21, was driving a speeding vehicle that was pulled over by the Cape Girardeau Sheriff’s Office on Oct. 23, 2022. A deputy found a backpack on the floor of the front driver’s side of the vehicle containing marijuana, suspected crack cocaine, and a .45-caliber Glock pistol modified with an illegal 3D-printed “switch” to make it fully automatic. Under the driver’s seat, the deputy found pills containing oxycodone and a loaded 9mm Glock pistol.
Glock switches, sometimes referred to as “auto sears,” are considered machine guns under federal law, even if not installed in a firearm.
Robertson pleaded guilty in February to one count of possession of a machine gun.
The case was investigated by the Cape Girardeau Sheriff’s Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. Assistant U.S. Attorney Christopher Shelton is prosecuting the case.