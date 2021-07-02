Missouri man sentenced to 30 years in prison without parole for producing child pornography

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A Missouri man was sentenced in federal court today for sexually exploiting a minor to produce child pornography.

Anthony Thompson, 40, of Springfield, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Roseann Ketchmark to 30 years in federal prison without parole. The court also ordered Thompson to spend 10 years on supervised release following incarceration.

On Oct. 19, 2020, Thompson pleaded guilty to one count of the sexual exploitation of a minor. Thompson admitted that he victimized a minor in order to produce child pornography on July 1, 2018.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney James J. Kelleher. It was investigated by the Springfield, Mo., Police Department, and the FBI.

