Missouri man sentenced to 25 years in prison on meth and firearms charge

A Greenfield, Missouri, man who crashed his motorcycle into another vehicle during a police chase was sentenced in federal court for possessing methamphetamine to distribute and illegally possessing a firearm.

Chad R. Weis, 32, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Roseann Ketchmark to 25 years in federal prison without parole.

On April 10, 2019, Weis pleaded guilty to possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute and to possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime.

A Springfield, Missouri, police officer and an agent with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives were conducting street enforcement in an unmarked vehicle on June 14, 2017, when they saw Weis driving a Kawasaki motorcycle. Weis had active warrants for his arrest and did not have a valid license to operate the motorcycle. When the law enforcement officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop, Weis accelerated. Weis ran a stop sign and collided with a Lexus sedan at the intersection of Division and Lyon Street. Weis then fled on foot. During the pursuit, he threw a green backpack and a small canvas bag over a fence.

When Weis was apprehended, he was in possession of a loaded Taurus .38-caliber revolver in the front-left pocket of his shorts. Inside the backpack, officers found a loaded Kel-Tec 9mm semi-automatic pistol. Inside the canvas bag, officers found a clear plastic bag with 13.49 grams of 97 percent pure methamphetamine and a digital scale.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Nhan D. Nguyen. It was investigated by the Springfield, Mo., Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.

