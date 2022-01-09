Missouri man sentenced to 25 years in federal prison without parole for illegal firearms and drug trafficking

A Missouri, man who faces murder charges in state court was sentenced in federal court on multiple charges of illegally possessing firearms, including stolen firearms, and drug trafficking.

Brandon L. Hill, 33, of Independence, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Greg Kays to 25 years in federal prison without parole.

On April 29, 2021, Hill pleaded guilty to three counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm, two counts of possessing a stolen firearm, four counts of possessing a controlled substance, three counts of possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime, and one count of possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.

Hill was arrested by Kansas City, Mo., police officers on three separate occasions. He was in possession of firearms and illegal drugs on each of those occasions and attempted to flee from officers on two occasions. One of the firearms in Hill’s possession was used in the murder of Derrick White. Hill has been charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action for that homicide in Jackson County, Mo. Hill has also been charged with first-degree robbery and armed criminal action in Jackson County for the car-jacking of the 2001 Buick Regal he was driving on March 31, 2019.

On March 31, 2019, officers saw Hill driving a 2001 Buick Regal that had been taken in an armed robbery carjacking a few days earlier. As Hill drove out of a gas station parking lot at 2601 Swope Parkway, officers attempted to close the distance between themselves and Hill. Hill began driving erratically and at a high rate of speed. He left the road at 49th and Walrond Avenue and ran from the vehicle. He was taken into custody a short time later. Officers found a Taurus 9mm semi-automatic handgun (reported as stolen) tucked in his pants, a Smith & Wesson 9mm semi-automatic handgun in his pants pocket, and a Sig Sauer .380-caliber semi-automatic handgun wrapped in fabric and tucked under his groin. Officers also found a baggie of methamphetamine and a baggie of cocaine in Hill’s pockets.

Hill had earlier been arrested on March 26, 2019. Officers stopped a Ford Ranger truck that was being driven by another person, with Hill a passenger, because its license plates belonged to a different vehicle. The driver of the vehicle had eight active warrants, and both the driver and Hill were directed to get out of the truck. Officers brought Hill to the rear of the truck to conduct a frisk, but he resisted multiple orders to put his hands behind his back and bladed his body away from the officer. Hill then turned and ran across the street. An officer pursued him and tackled him to the ground. Hill was then placed under arrest, and officers found methamphetamine and cocaine in his pockets. Officers also found a Glock 9mm semi-automatic pistol with a 33-round, extended magazine in the area where Hill ran from the officers. Officers found a Zastava 7.62x39mm semi-automatic rifle and an AK-47 magazine in the truck. Both the rifle and the Glock contained Hill’s DNA.

Hill’s earliest arrest, in this case, occurred on Jan. 19, 2019, when police officers conducted a car check on a 2005 GMC Yukon, which had an expired temporary license plate, near 5215 Olive Street. Hill was a passenger in the vehicle. When the driver reached inside her purse for her identification and handed it to a police officer, a baggy that contained methamphetamine fell on the ground and the driver said, “Uh-oh.” She was placed under arrest. She had another baggie of methamphetamine inside her purse. Officers also removed Hill from the passenger seat and detained him in handcuffs. Inside the vehicle, officers found a Smith & Wesson 9mm semi-automatic pistol (which had been reported stolen) stuffed between the passenger seat, where Hill was sitting, and the center console. Officers also found a baggie of cocaine and a glass vial that smelled of PCP in Hill’s pockets.

Under federal law, it is illegal for anyone who has been convicted of a felony to be in possession of any firearm or ammunition. Hill has prior felony convictions for drug trafficking, unlawful use of a weapon, burglary, and assault.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Brad K. Kavanaugh and Sean T. Foley and Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Sarah J. Rasalam. It was investigated by the Kansas City, Mo., Police Department.