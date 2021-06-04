Missouri man sentenced to 20 years in prison without parole for armed robberies

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A Missouri man was sentenced in federal court for the armed robberies of eight metropolitan-area businesses during the summer of 2017.

Calvin C. Wallace, III, 30, of Kansas City, was sentenced by U.S. Chief District Judge Beth Phillips to 20 years in federal prison without parole.

On Nov. 9, 2020, Wallace pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit robbery, seven counts of robbery, and one count of possessing a firearm in furtherance of a violent crime.

Wallace admitted that he engaged in a conspiracy to commit robberies at eight Kansas City metropolitan area businesses from June 29 to Aug. 3, 2017. The total loss over the month and a half was approximately $24,511. After the stolen iPhones and iPad were recovered, the court ordered Wallace to pay $1,917 in restitution.

Wallace robbed Tobacco Outlet, 5020 Parvin Road in Kansas City, Mo., at gunpoint on June 29, 2017. Wallace took money, scales, a torch, tobacco wraps, and boxes of cigarettes.

Wallace robbed (or attempted to rob) two businesses on July 24, 2017. Wallace attempted to rob GNC, 2682 N.E. Vivion Road in Kansas City, Mo., at knifepoint. Wallace robbed Conoco Minit Mart, 8100 Westridge Road in Raytown, Mo., at gunpoint.

On July 27, 2017, Wallace robbed Cosmo Prof, 5526 N. Antioch Road in Kansas City, Mo., at gunpoint.

Wallace robbed another Cosmo Prof, 9429 Mission Road in Leawood, Kan., at gunpoint on July 28, 2017. Wallace demanded that the clerk give him her ring, but she refused. The clerk opened two cash registers while Wallace pointed a firearm at her, and he took money from those registers, as well as a pair of hair clippers. Wallace demanded that the clerk go into the back of the store or he would shoot her.

Wallace robbed Circle K, 909 N.W. Chipman Road in Lee’s Summit, Mo., at gunpoint on Aug. 1, 2017. Wallace stole money and cartons of cigarettes.

Wallace attempted to rob Shell, 5401 Northwest 64th Street in Kansas City, Mo., at gunpoint on Aug. 2, 2017.

Wallace robbed AT&T, 303 South Commercial Street in Harrisonville, Mo., at gunpoint on Aug. 3, 2017. Wallace stole money, 29 iPhones, and an iPad.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Emily A. Morgan. It was investigated by the FBI, the Kansas City, Mo., Police Department, the Raytown, Mo., Police Department, the Leawood, Kan., Police Department, the Lee’s Summit, Mo., Police Department, the Harrisonville, Mo., Police Department, the Cass County, Mo., Sheriff’s Department and the Belton, Mo., Police Department.

