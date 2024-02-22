Missouri man sentenced to 20 years in prison for recording child sexual abuse

Share To Your Social Network

U.S. District Judge Matthew T. Schelp on Wednesday sentenced a man who recorded his sexual abuse of a 13-year-old girl and recorded other children in the shower to 20 years in prison.

Matthew A. Prewett, 43, of Kennett, in Dunklin County, engaged in sexual contact with a 13-year-old girl beginning in April of 2022 and recorded his crimes on video. He also placed hidden cameras in his home, including in the bathroom, and recorded children between the ages of 12 and 17 while they were nude and showering.

The investigation began after the victim’s mother found sexually suggestive text messages from Prewett on her daughter’s phone.

Prewett pleaded guilty in November to a felony charge of sexual exploitation of a minor.

The case was investigated by the Kennett Police Department and the FBI. Assistant U.S. Attorney Julie Hunter is prosecuting the case.

Related