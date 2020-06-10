Missouri man sentenced to 20 years in prison for distributing heroin that caused fatal overdose

An Oak Grove, Missouri, man was sentenced in federal court for distributing the heroin that resulted in the overdose death of an Arizona man visiting his family in Lee’s Summit, Missouri.

Joshua Austin Leroux, 35, was sentenced by U.S. Chief District Judge Beth Phillips to 20 years in federal prison without parole.

On Nov. 13, 2019, Leroux pleaded guilty to one count of distributing heroin that caused the death of a man identified in court documents as “M.A.C.”Leroux admitted that he distributed heroin to M.A.C. on Sept. 3, 2017. After M.A.C. acquired the heroin from Leroux, he ingested it at some point on Sept. 3, or the morning of Sept. 4, 2017. The Jackson County Medical Examiner, after conducting an autopsy, declared that the cause of M.A.C.’s death was heroin intoxication.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney D. Michael Green. It was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Jackson County Drug Task Force.

