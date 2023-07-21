Missouri man sentenced to 20 years in prison for armed robberies and shooting

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

U.S. District Judge Rodney W. Sippel on Thursday sentenced a man from Wentzville, Missouri who robbed a White Castle twice and shot an employee to 20 years in prison.

On June 22, 2022, Matthew Sabir, now 38, demanded “all the $20 and $50 bills” from an employee of the White Castle restaurant at 7380 Olive Boulevard in University City before placing a black semi-automatic pistol on the countertop, according to his plea agreement. Sabir left with about $180 in cash.

The next day, after a failed robbery of the BP gas station at 4403 North Hanley Road in Berkeley, Sabir returned to the White Castle, his plea says. He told store employees, “Give me money. Don’t move. Don’t run,” and pointed a pistol at them. The employees ran, and Sabir opened fire, hitting a 16-year-old female employee multiple times.

The shooting victim spoke at Sabir’s sentencing Thursday, saying that she is still suffering the aftereffects of her injuries.

Sabir pleaded guilty on March 1 to three felonies: robbery, brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, and discharging a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence. The firearm charges carry a mandatory minimum prison term, consecutive to any other charge.

The case was investigated by the University City Police Department, the Berkeley Police Department, and the FBI. Assistant U.S. Attorney Linda Lane prosecuted the case.

