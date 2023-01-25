Missouri man sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for meth conspiracy and illegal firearms

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A Missouri man was sentenced in federal court for his role in a conspiracy that distributed at least 11 kilograms of methamphetamine in southwest Missouri and for illegally possessing firearms.

Gregory D. Robinson, 45, Springfield, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge M. Douglas Harpool to 20 years in federal prison without parole.

On Feb. 8, 2022, Robinson pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, two counts of possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, one count of possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime, and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Robinson admitted that he participated in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in Greene and Polk Counties from April 10, 2019, to March 30, 2020. According to court documents, Robinson conspired with family members to distribute at least 11 kilograms of methamphetamine in the southwest Missouri area. Law enforcement officers seized more than 500 grams of methamphetamine from members of the conspiracy.

During a traffic stop on Feb. 9, 2020, a Greene County sheriff’s deputy found a Ziploc bag that contained 55.97 grams of methamphetamine in Robinson’s jacket. Robinson also had $2,500 in cash.

Springfield police officers conducted another traffic stop of Robinson on March 30, 2020, when a woman reported that he had threatened her with a firearm. Robinson resisted arrest and threatened to kill the officers. An officer removed two pistols from Robinson’s waistband – an FNH .40-caliber semi-automatic pistol, loaded with five rounds of hollow-point ammunition, and a Sturm Ruger 9mm semi-automatic pistol. Officers also found a bag that contained 54.32 grams of methamphetamine in Robinson’s pants pocket. Robinson has been in federal custody since his arrest.

Under federal law, it is illegal for anyone who has been convicted of a felony to be in possession of any firearm or ammunition. Robinson has three prior felony convictions for possession of a controlled substance and a prior felony conviction for tampering. In addition to felony convictions, Robinson has multiple misdemeanor convictions for assaultive conduct and at least 57 felony arrests.

Robinson is among 11 defendants who have been charged in this case. Three co-defendants have pleaded guilty and await sentencing.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jessica R. Eatmon and Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Cameron A. Beaver. It was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Springfield, Mo., Police Department, the Greene County, Mo., Sheriff’s Department, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.

Related