Missouri man sentenced to 17 years in prison for sexually exploiting a child

U.S. District Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh Jr. on Tuesday sentenced a Ste. Genevieve County, Missouri, man to 210 months (17-1/2 years) in prison for producing photos of the sexual abuse of a young boy.

Noah Church, 22, pleaded guilty in September to one count of sexual exploitation of a minor. Church admitted to sending images containing child sexual abuse material to an undercover FBI agent.

In April 2022, the FBI began investigating Church’s use of an online chat forum on Kik Messenger. Church, who used the username “LittleBois123,” shared pictures of a child and discussed sexually abusing the child. The FBI traced LittleBois123 to a home in Ste. Genevieve County, Missouri, conducted a court-approved home search on June 8, 2022. They found photos of the child on Church’s phone, which contained hundreds of images of child pornography, his plea agreement states.

After his release from prison, Church will be under supervised release for 20 years.

The FBI and the Missouri State Highway Patrol investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Julie Hunter prosecuted the case.